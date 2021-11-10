20-year-old killed in crash on Downing Bridge in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old man died following a crash on Monday at the Downing Bridge in Richmond County.

At 8:05 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, Virginia State Police responded to the crash at Downing Bridge.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on Route 360 when it crossed the centerline and struck a Chevrolet sedan heading west, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jacob R. Ristau of Hague, Virginia, died as a result of his injuries. He was traveling with a passenger.

The Dodge overturned before coming to rest on its wheels. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The passenger of the Chevrolet and driver of the Dodge involved in the accident were also transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Photos provided by Virginia State Police

