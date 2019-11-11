2019 Veterans Day discounts and freebies

RICHMOND, Va. (NEXSTAR) — There are several deals available for active duty and veterans to celebrate Veterans Day.

Below are some of the deals available in our area.

RESTAURANTS

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free meal from a limited menu on Nov. 11.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House: The restaurant will give a free Dr. Pepper and an entree up to $14.95 to veterans and active-duty military members. Military ID needed.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military have a choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full-size salad and beverage from a special menu. Available to all active duty and veterans.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Active duty and veterans can get a free calamari with a purchase. A valid ID is needed.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a free dessert. The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active-duty, inactive military and veterans with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Golden Corral: The restaurant is offering a free sit-in thank you dinner for military veterans, retirees and active-duty members on Nov. 11.

IHOP: Free pancakes to active duty military and veterans.

Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: All servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders will get a 20% discount of their entire check from Nov. 8 – 11.

Red Lobster: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries on Nov. 11.

Sheetz: The gas station is giving away a free six-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink, and also a free car wash to veterans and active military personnel.

Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military members are invited to enjoy a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees.

RETAIL

Kohl’s: Take 30% off in-store as a thank you from Kohl’s. The retail store also offers a 15% in-store discount every Monday as part of their Military Mondays. Make sure to bring your Military ID.

Home Depot: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on Nov. 11.

Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase between Nov. 3-11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.

Walgreens: The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans and their families from Nov. 8 – 11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 9 – 11 with proof of service.

Publix: Supermarket chain Publix is offering a 10 percent discount on Veterans Day for all active military personnel, retired service members and their families.

Amazon: The Veterans Day promotion discounts the Amazon Prime membership fee from $119/year to $79 for one year.