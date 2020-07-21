2020 Dinwiddie County Fair canceled over virus concerns

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 2020 Dinwiddie County Fair, an annual event that draws roughly more than 10,000 people over three days, has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 but the county administrator, Kevin Massengill, announced Tuesday that it would not go on.

“In an effort to comply with state mandates regarding public gatherings, along with concerns for the health, safety and welfare of patrons, County staff, employees of our midway vendors, and others
associated with the fair; we made the decision to cancel this year’s event,” Massengill told the county’s Board of Supervisors.

