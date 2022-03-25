For this year’s National Medal of Honor Day, the Virginia War Memorial Foundation is inviting members of the public to visit its Medal of Honor Gallery, which displays the names and commendations for all of the Commonwealth’s servicemen who have received the most esteemed military award in the U.S.

The Medal of Honor Gallery at the Virginia War Memorial museum, located on 621 S. Belvidere Street in the City of Richmond, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. For those unable to visit the museum, the War Memorial is hosting a Facebook Live virtual tour of the Gallery today starting at noon.

The first Medals of Honor were presented on March 25, 1863, to six Union soldiers who successfully seized a Confederate train in efforts to destroy important railroad infrastructure in the South during the Civil War.

Fifty Virginians have received the Medal of Honor since 1863.

Congress designated March 25 as National Medal of Honor Day in 1991. The award, also known as the Congressional Medal of Honor, is presented by Congress and recognizes the sacrifices of the country’s men and women in uniform. It is the highest award given to members of the military for valor.

In line with annual tradition, Medal of Honor Recipients will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery today.