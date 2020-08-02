21-year-old drowns at Lake Anna, according to Louisa Police

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a 21-year-old male after an apparent drowning in Lake Anna.

The victim has been identified as Patrick Byrnes from Vienna.

Police say Byrnes was reported to be a strong swimmer and had come to Lake Anna to visit a friend.

He was reportedly swimming in the water off of Old Mill Road and was last seen swimming out to a floating chair twenty feet from the end of a dock.

Marine units from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Game and inland Fisheries, and Louisa and Spotsylvania County Fire & EMS searched the area without success.

The body of the man was later located by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team and has been taken to the Medical Examiner.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

