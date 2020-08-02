LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a 21-year-old male after an apparent drowning in Lake Anna.
The victim has been identified as Patrick Byrnes from Vienna.
Police say Byrnes was reported to be a strong swimmer and had come to Lake Anna to visit a friend.
He was reportedly swimming in the water off of Old Mill Road and was last seen swimming out to a floating chair twenty feet from the end of a dock.
Marine units from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Game and inland Fisheries, and Louisa and Spotsylvania County Fire & EMS searched the area without success.
The body of the man was later located by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team and has been taken to the Medical Examiner.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Fire under control after lightning strikes home in Chesterfield
- Tropical Storm Isaias moves up the Florida coast; Impacting Virginia Tuesday morning
- 21-year-old drowns at Lake Anna, according to Louisa Police
- StormTracker 8: Afternoon storms Monday, Soaking rain from Isaias Tuesday
- JES Foundation Repair