22 guns caught at RIC airport in 2020, higher than years past despite lower travel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More travelers were caught with guns by airport security in Richmond in 2020 than in all five years prior, despite significantly lower air travel during the pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration said 22 guns were confiscated during security checks last year; the final incident involved a loaded, .40 caliber Springfield handgun on Dec. 31.

The New Year’s Eve discovery was allegedly found in a Chesterfield County woman’s carry-on bag.

This Springfield handgun was confiscated by Richmond International Airport Police after a Chesterfield County woman allegedly brought it to TSA security on New Year’s Eve.

An airport spokesperson said Jonique Rippy was issued to misdemeanor summonses following the incident.

The TSA said 14 guns were caught at RIC in 2018 and 2019, while 18 were confiscated in 2017–the second highest.

10 guns were found in 2016, and six in 2015, according to the TSA.

After arriving back in Henrico from Michigan on Monday, Jordan Magalis said she was surprised to hear about the amount of guns found in 2020.

“I would never come to the airport with anything that I wasn’t allowed to take. I try to be as prepared as possible,” Magalis said.

Other guns found by security last year included a .22 caliber handgun that was loaded with 13 bullets, plus one in the chamber. The TSA said the Hanover County man with it also had an additional 12 bullets in a magazine.

“I wouldn’t want to think it has anything to do with our current political upheaval, but you never know,” Magalis speculated on the reasoning for the uptick.

Although it’s uncertain why exactly more guns made it to security, given less travel, it is worth nothing that gun sales reportedly went way up in 2020.

There is only one way to get a gun on a plane, according to the TSA: it must be unloaded, “and in a locked hard sided container as checked baggage only.”

Hefty fines could be levied for bringing a loaded handgun to airport checkpoints–anywhere from $4,100 to nearly $14,000 for a typical first offense, according to the TSA.

The rules apply to gun owners even if they have a concealed carry permit.

If offenders have TSA PreCheck, their privilege will be revoked.

