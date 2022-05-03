GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has died after being severely injured in a single-vehicle crash in Gloucester County.

On Sunday, May, 1, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries on Glass Road in Gloucester, Virginia.

The driver of a 2018 Ford Fusion — now identified as 22-year-old Aidan Carter-Lewis was traveling east on Glass Road when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway.

Carter-Lewis’ vehicle then barrelled over the ditch line before striking a tree and flipping over. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

First responders transported Carter-Lewis to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, May 2, he succumbed to his injuries and his next of kin was notified.