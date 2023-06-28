LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a 22-year-old shooting victim near the town of Marittico.

At 8:08 p.m. on Monday, June 6, officers from the Kilmarnock Police Department and the Virginia State Police Department responded to the intersection of Shore Drive and Lancaster Creek for a person down.

According to authorities, a man — identified as Nicholas Van-Jor Chinn, 22, of Northumberland County — was found lying on the road with a gun beside him.

After an investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, authorities apprehended the suspect– identified as 20-year-old Sevin Shykim Noel– at 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

Noel was charged with the following:

Second degree murder

Maliciously shooting with the intent to maim, disfigure or kill

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

According to authorities, Noel is incarcerated at the Lancaster County Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation.