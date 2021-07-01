22-year-old woman killed in crash in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old was killed in a crash after her vehicle collided with another on Washington Highway.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a 2017 Ford SUV was traveling southbound on

Washington Highway when the driver attempted to turn left into a private drive. This caused the driver of a 1997 Toyota SUV traveling northbound to collide with the Ford.

The Toyota rolled over several times, authorities said. The driver was identified as Tatum Rhianna Wilson, 22, of Ashland. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not injured. The Sheriff’s Office will continue collecting information at this time.