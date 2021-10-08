23-year-old Chesterfield woman dies in three-vehicle crash on I-81

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old Chesterfield woman died in a three-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that caused her car to catch on fire, according to Virginia State Police.

State police said the crash happened at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 7, on I-81 southbound when a 2006 Buick Lucerne rear-ended a 2010 Honda CRV that stopped because of heavy traffic. This caused the Hondo to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic.

The Honda caught on fire during this crash, according to state police.

VSP said the driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old woman from Chesterfield, died at the scene of the crash because of her injuries. Her identity is being withheld until her next of kin is notified.

The driver of the Buick, Samuel C. Holtzman, 22, of Harrisonburg, received minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Sentara RMH Hospital for treatment.

State police said the driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old man from Thorn Hill, TN, was not injured in the crash.

Holtzman was charged with reckless driving, according to officials.

VSP said this is an ongoing investigation.