23-year-old dies in fatal crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The Richmond Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Carytown last night.

Authorities say around 9:16 p.m., Nicholas Anthony Smith, 23, was driving southbound in the 100 block of South Arthur Ashe Boulevard and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole near the intersection of West Cary Street.

Witnesses told police that Smith swerved to avoid hitting two people that were crossing Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. Officials say speed was determined to be a factor.