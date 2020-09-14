24 elementary school students possibly exposed to COVID-19 in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Public Schools contacted families on Monday to alert them of a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 at North Elementary School. The individual is confirmed to have been in direct contact with other members of the school’s community.

An email from PGCPS says 24 students have been asked to quarantine as a precautionary measure. The Prince George Health Department will be directly reaching out to those families who may have been exposed and direct them to stay home and monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

PGCPS will be continuing to clean and sanitize school buildings based on recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students in Prince George County already attend school virtually every Friday and the students asked to quarantine will go virtually full-time until they are able to return to school for in-person instruction.

PGCPS says they understand there will be times during the school year where students and staff are required to quarantine. Moving forward the district plans to notify families when a member of their child’s classroom could have been exposed to COVID-19.

