NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that $25 million will go towards a project widening Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

According to the department, the project will add a third lane in each direction and widen the road’s shoulders — among other improvements — for a 10-mile stretch between New Kent Highway and Courthouse Road.

The funding comes from the Biden-Harris Administration’s new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program.

The segment of highway fits within an area that has come to be known as the “I-64 gap” — a 29-mile stretch that the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has said is “notorious” for its regular congestion.

However, VDOT has not shared the results of any traffic study demonstrating how issues in the area could persuasively be addressed by widening the interstate.

The U.S. Department of Transportation claims that the widening of the interstate will “improve safety, efficiency, and reliability” along the gap.