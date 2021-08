PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the driver killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on I-95 in Prince George County.

Officials said that a Toyota Celica was headed south when it ran off the road to the right and struck trees. The driver, Andres L. Vasquez, 25, of Petersburg was killed. He was wearing a seatbelt, VSP said.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.