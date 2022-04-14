GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out in Goochland County Thursday afternoon, a blaze the Virginia Department of Forestry estimated to have covered 18-20 acres.

The first Goochland fire unit arrived on scene to find a fully active brush fire just before 3 p.m. Thursday, the unit was quickly followed by all remaining Goochland Fire units. Several local fire and EMS teams also partnered to fight the blaze, including forces from Louisa, Fluvanna, the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, The Virginia Department of Forestry, and the Forest Warden.

Goochland said there was no threat to any structures, as the fire was located in the middle of a thicket of trees. Two bulldozers were used in containment efforts.

The fire was marked as contained just before 5:30 p.m., but was not yet marked under control.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury and was expected to be okay.