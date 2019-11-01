1  of  5
29-year-old man dies after crashing van on Route 5

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was killed in a crash in Charles City County early Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Route 5 near Holly Point Road.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2001 Honda Odyssey, driven by Justin L. Williams, 29, of Charles City, Va., was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line, going off the road to the left and hitting several trees.

Williams was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the van, VSP said. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

