3 arrested after striking police cars in vehicle stolen from I-95 work zone

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are behind bars after striking two police vehicles in a stolen car, according to police.

Virginia State Police received reports that a truck was stolen from a work zone on Interstate-95 at the 88.6-mile marker. Troopers located the stolen vehicle on Route 1 near Lewistown Road.

After police tried to pull the vehicle over, a police chase ensued.

“The subject continued to drive recklessly taking several side streets off of Route 1 and striking two marked trooper vehicles in the process,” police said in a release.

The chase ended when the driver pulled over on Route 1 just south of Ashcake Road with the assistance of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Ashland Police Department.

Three people, 2 men and 1 woman were taken into custody without further incident.

One trooper sustained minor injuries after his vehicle was struck and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending at this time.

