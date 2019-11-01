3 boys struck by vehicle walking to school in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three teenagers are expected to be OK after they were struck by a vehicle this morning while walking to their bus stop.

Stafford County’s Sheriff’s Office said the three juveniles were using the crosswalk.

Deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the area of Highpointe Boulevard and Pinnacle Drive just before 7:40 a.m. Deputies say three boys—an 11-year-old male and two 13-year-old males—were struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk to their bus stop.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was identified as Jose Minas, 37, of Stafford. He has been charged with reckless driving, obscured windshield, defective equipment, and failure to yield to pedestrians.