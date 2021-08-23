3 cheetah litters born at Richmond Metro Zoo so far this year

Valia’s cubs have been moved to the cheetah habitat in the zoo for guests to see. (Photo: Richmond Metro Zoo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over the weekend a cheetah litter was born at the Metro Richmond Zoo. This is the third litter that was born at the zoo so far this year.

On April 10, Rey gave birth to four cubs. Weeks later on April 26, Vaila gave birth to four cubs. Unfortunately, one female cub died shortly after birth, the zoo said.

Rey gave birth to four cubs on April 10, 2021. (Photo: Richmond Metro Zoo)

Most recently on August 21, Khari gave birth to three cubs. The cubs’ sexes are unknown at this time until they have their first vet checkup at one week old.

The other cubs have had several checkups and are in great health.

The cubs were all born at the zoo’s Cheetah Conservation Center. The zoo said they currently care for 36 cheetahs. Since 2013, 77 cheetahs have been born at the zoo in the conservation center.

Valia’s cubs are now on display at the Richmond Metro Zoo. (Photo provided by zoo)

The center is not open to the public. Valia and her cubs have been moved to the cheetah habitat for guests to see.

The zoo said that in the last 120 years, the cheetah’s wild population has decreased by 93%, making it Africa’s most endangered cat.