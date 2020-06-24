2 critical, 1 seriously injured in ATV crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to Hanover County Fire and EMS, two men are critically injured and one man remains in serious condition following an ATV accident Wednesday.
The county’s sheriff and fire department were called to the 12300 block of Quail Oak Court just before 3:10 p.m. for three “critically injured patients that were ejected from an ATV approximately 75 feet down a ravine,” according to Greg Martin, with Hanover Fire.
Martin later clarified that one patient had been upgraded to serious, not critical condition.
All three were taken to VCU Medical. According to Martin, two were airlifted and another was taken by ambulance.
The sheriff’s office says an preliminary investigation is ongoing. The age of the victims are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
