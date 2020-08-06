3 hurt following explosion at Pino’s Pizza in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating an explosion that occurred at an Emporia-area pizza shop Wednesday.

It happened at Pino’s Pizza around 6:30 p.m.

While details remain limited, 8News learned that crews were called to West Atlantic Street in Emporia where they found that the shop’s ceiling tiles had been blown out.

The blast was so strong that it also blew the ceiling off the restaurant next door, authorities added.

Three employees were rushed to VCU Medical Center, one of which suffered second-degree burns.

Fire officials believe the explosion was caused by a propane tank but its origins are still under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: