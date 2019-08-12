3 injured in 2-alarm fire that swept through Woodbridge townhomes

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were injured after a two-alarm fire swept through two Woodbridge townhomes Sunday evening.

A total of eight adults were displaced from three homes.

Firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Tilletson Place around 5:55 p.m. following reports of a townhouse on fire. Arriving firefighters saw flames from two townhouses. That’s when a second alarm was requested.

The fire was fully extinguished and placed under control about 40 minutes after arrival, officials said.

An additional townhome was damaged as a result of the two-alarm fire.

Firefighters say three homes were clear at the time of the blaze.

One firefighter and two residents were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The eight people displaced will be assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.