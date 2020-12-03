3 injured in Caroline County restaurant explosion

Three people are injured following an explosion Thursday afternoon at the Crossroads Restaurant in Caroline County.

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are injured following an explosion Thursday afternoon at the Crossroads Restaurant in Caroline County.

Deputies tell 8News the blast happened around 12:30 p.m. The propane gas explosion occurred in the kitchen area of the restaurant. As a result, three people were injured. One was flown to Chippenham Hospital with severe injuries.

All three individuals suffered burns.

This happened around 12:30 this afternoon. The Sheriff’s office tells me no foul play is suspected. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/lxed4HH0NL — Autumn Childress 8News (@achildresstv) December 3, 2020

According to deputies, the business was not open at the time of the blast. The three people injured were the only occupants of the restaurant.

At this time, deputies tell 8News the explosion is under investigation by Caroline County Sheriff’s Office & Caroline County Fire and Rescue.

No foul play is expected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.