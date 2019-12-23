3 killed in single-vehicle crash in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said Monday that three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-64 west in Goochland County.

The victims, who were not identified, died at the scene after their car ran off the road and struck several trees.

An investigation took place after state police learned of the crash at 7:36 a.m. Authorities found that a Ford Focus with three people inside, two men and one woman, was traveling westbound near mile marker 173 when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and collided with multiple trees, according to police.

The two men in the front seat were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. The woman in the back seat was wearing her seat belt, police said.

An investigation is underway.

LATEST HEADLINES: