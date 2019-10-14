3 men shot on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three men were shot on the city’s southside on Sunday evening.



Richmond Police were called to the 3700 block of E. Broad Rock Road, in the parking lot of the Red Mini Mart, at 4:47 p.m. for reports of a shooting.



When officers arrived they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, another man showed up to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Richmond Police believe all the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used