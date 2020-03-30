3 Richmond Ambulance Authority employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Richmond Ambulance Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees who tested positive were a paramedic, EMT and a member of the support staff.

RAA said none of the employees are believed to have gotten the virus while at work or interacted with any co-workers or patients while sick. They added all three people immediately notified RAA upon showing symptoms and self quarantined.

One staff member has recovered and returned to work after being self quarantined for 14 days. The other two staff members are continuing to recover at home and RAA said they are monitoring their condition.

“We will continue to take steps to ensure our agency can provide necessary emergency services to the citizens of Richmond and we ask that everyone continue to do what they can to mitigate the spread of this disease,” RAA said.

