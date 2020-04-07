30-Year-Old RVA musician details recovery from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local musician, popular at the Richmond clubs, was silenced when he came down with COVID-19. Jonathan Facka is only 30-years-old and he says the virus wiped him out. Facka, who you may have heard perform at The Camel or Canal Club, is a singer and songwriter.

Facka was a semi-finalist on StarVa, Richmond’s Version of American Idol, but his music came to an abrupt stop last month when he caught the coronavirus.

“I was sweating a lot. You know it felt like the flu but with more coughing and sweating,” Facka said, describing his symptoms.

It was early March when Facka caught the virus. The artist says he was doing all the right things. He was constantly using hand sanitizer and not touching his face but he believes he got it while on tour in the Northeast.

“It was the Bronx, I was in Maryland, Delaware, the Berkley campus, so it could have been anywhere,” he explained.

Facka went to the emergency room and after a doctor ruled everything out, he was given a COVID-19 test. The results came back positive but the wait was aggravating.

“The wait was horrible and the time I got the results I was already feeling kind of better. It was about eight days that I had to wait. And I understand that maybe we weren’t really prepared for all this. There’s other countries doing it better I will say that,” Facka said.

Facka self-quarantined and it took 16 days to get back on his feet.

“I couldn’t leave not even if I wanted to. I was so exhausted. I slept for like 14 hours one day,” he explained.

While he’s feeling fine, now he’s broke.

“My income comes playing gigs, there’s no gigs,” he said.

Facka has a message for others as this pandemic has brought the country to halt, “I just wish people would be more cautious,” he told 8News.

Perhaps one bright side, this experience may lead to some new tunes.

“Yes, I have been inspired by this and I have written a few little ditties,” Facka admitted. He encouraged folks who can to support their local musicians. You can listen to some of Facka’s music here on Spotify.

LATEST HEADLINES: