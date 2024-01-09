POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two cars that resulted a death of a Powhatan County woman.

According to a press release from state police, the accident happened approximately at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The crash involved a 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by 33-year-old Stephen M. Clark, of Powhatan County, and a 2012 Ford Focus driven by 32-year-old Jordan T. Rice, of Cumberland County. The two cars hit each other head-on.

Rice was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.