GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist in Goochland County has died after a single-vehicle crash on Friday, police said.

At 6:12 a.m., June 16, Virginia State Police responded to the crash on the exit ramp from northbound 288 to Broad Street in Goochland County. According to police, the crash was deadly.

Troy Love, a 33-year-old Chesterfield County man, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson at the time. Police said Love exited the road, hit the guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash is continuing to be investigated.