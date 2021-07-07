34-year-old woman killed in Dinwiddie County crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 34-year-old woman is dead after a sedan she was driving struck a tree in Dinwiddie County Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said that Julieta Sorcia Sanchez of Dinwiddie was headed south on Halifax Road when her 2007 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. Sanchez was wearing a seatbelt. She died at the scene.

An 8-year-old girl was also in the car. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.