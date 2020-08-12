34 years later: Remains found in landfill identified as Richmond woman Christy Lynn Floyd

Chesterfield Police have identified the remains found in a landfill as Christy Lynn Floyd. (Photos: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have identified the remains of a homicide victim from 1986.

The remains were discovered by workers unloading trash into a Chesterfield landfill, police said. An initial investigation revealed the manner of death was homicide.

“Additional forensic testing by DNA Labs International confirmed the recovered remains are those of Christy Lynn Floyd, who was 16 years old and lived in the 2300 block of West Grace Street in Richmond at the time of her disappearance,” Chesterfield Police said in a release today.

Chesterfield detectives worked with Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Reston, to complete a “Snapshot” of what the woman may have looked like using DNA phenotyping.

The “Snapshot” made predictions on the woman’s ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape, authorities said.

Investigators are now working to identify the man seen in the photo below with Floyd.

Chesterfield Police are looking to identify the man see with Christy Lynn Floyd in this photograph. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024.