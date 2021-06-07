35-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 35-year-old Henrico County man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Deputies from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 17500 block of Tyler Station Road at 2:42 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Honda motorcycle was traveling west on Tyler Station Road when the driver lost control entering a curve,” HCSO said in a media release posted to Facebook. “The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.”

The driver, Robert S. Page, died at a local hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing. Stay with 8News for updates.

