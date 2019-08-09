‘360 Blitz’ campaign yields more than 100 speeding tickets across Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities handed out hundreds of tickets over a weeklong campaign by police to crack down on speeding drivers – and that’s just in Richmond and Amelia County.
Richmond Police Department and the Amelia County’s Sheriff’s Office are two local agencies that participated in the ‘360 Blitz’ as part of an initiative to enforce traffic safety along U.S. Route 360.
Beginning July 21 through July 27, Richmond officers made more than 250 traffic-related arrests. Officer issued the following:
- 75 speeding tickets
- 19 reckless driving citations
- 3 DUI arrests
Richmond Police says the department worked with 15 other agencies throughout the week as part of the campaign.
Amelia County Sheriff’s Office released their figures Friday, adding that deputies focused on distracted driving, seatbelt usage, child restraints and speed in an attempt to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities.
Deputies cited drivers for the following:
- 37 speeding tickets
- 5 reckless driving citations
- 1 seat belt citation
- 3 unspecified citations
Both agencies used the campaign as a reminder to drivers to slow down, wear their seatbelts and don’t drink distracted or drunk.