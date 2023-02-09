AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 38-year-old Amelia County man has been arrested on charges connected to him having sex with a child in 2019.

The three felony charges of “carnal knowledge of a child age 13 or 14 without force” allege three years ago, Page Burwell Harrison, of Jetersville, had sex with a child of 13 or 14 years of age — in January of 2019, according to court documents. The official offense date is listed in court records as Jan. 1, 2019.

Each charge is a class four felony in Virginia, which carry penalties of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for each count.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said the organization began investigating Harrison in November 2022 for the January 2019 incident. VSP then arrested Harrison on Jan. 6, 2023.

While Harrison’s charges originated in Amelia Circuit Court, court documents show they have since been transferred to Powhatan Circuit Court. Ranna D. Cope with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office said the Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney is handling the court case.

Court documents show Harrison did post bail.