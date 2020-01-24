4 charged with firing gun into occupied Prince George County homes

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are under arrest after allegedly firing bullets into multiple Prince George County homes.

Officers say three homes were shot up in just over a week. The homes were occupied at the time of the shootings. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Now, police say three men, Robert Meroth, Troy Meroth and Curtis Robinson were arrested. An underage suspect is also in custody.

Officers add that during the arrest, more than 30 guns and several pounds of marijuana were confiscated.

LATEST STORIES: