1  of  4
Breaking News
Man recovering after Richmond shooting Officer dies after being dragged by vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Newport News, police say Family of 4 forced out of Chesterfield home following raging fire Richmond City Hall evacuated due to water main break; RPS work session canceled

4 charged with firing gun into occupied Prince George County homes

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are under arrest after allegedly firing bullets into multiple Prince George County homes.

Officers say three homes were shot up in just over a week. The homes were occupied at the time of the shootings. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Now, police say three men, Robert Meroth, Troy Meroth and Curtis Robinson were arrested. An underage suspect is also in custody.

Officers add that during the arrest, more than 30 guns and several pounds of marijuana were confiscated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events