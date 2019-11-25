4 dogs exposed to rabid skunk in Sussex County

The Virginia Department of Health is reminding the public to take the proper precautions to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies after a skunk recently tested positive in Sussex County.

The health department said in a release that four hunting beagles were exposed to the skunk, which was retrieved by officials on Shingleton Road in Waverly. The skunk tested positive for rabies on November 15.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease found in mammals such as bats, raccoons and foxes that is spread through contact with the saliva of a rabid (infected) animal, most often through a bite or scratch. Early symptoms include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort. Rabies affects the brain and ultimately leads to death. It can be prevented with vaccination, but once symptoms begin, there is no cure. If your pet needs to be vaccinated for rabies, please contact your local veterinarian.

The Health Department ‘strongly advises’ that people take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:

Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date

Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs

Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs

Report stray animals to your local animal control agency

Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home

Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

To report a stray and/or suspicious animal in Sussex County, contact Animal Control at 434-246-2167. You may also call Crater Health District at 804-863-1652 for more information about rabies or how to protect your family. Additionally, you can visit Crater Health District online at CraterHD.net.