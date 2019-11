DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are without a home following a house fire on Cherokee Drive in Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie and Chesterfield fire crews responded to Cherokee Drive following reports of a structure fire with heavy fire and smoke.

Details are limited, however, first responders told 8News on scene that no one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

