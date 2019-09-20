4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-64 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Richmond Friday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, an SUV driving westbound on I-64 didn’t break for slowing traffic, rear-ending a sedan. That sedan then hit a pick-up truck.

The driver of the SUV received minor injuries, as well as the driver of the pick-up truck. Two people in the sedan, who were entrapped, sustained serious injuries. The roof of the sedan had to be cut off.

It happened at mile marker 192, near Mechanicsville Turnpike.

State police say the driver of the SUV has been charged with reckless driving.