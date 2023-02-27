HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — United States Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have announced that $4 million will be going towards renovations at Richmond International Airport.

According to a joint release from the senators, the money will be used to replace 21 passenger-loading bridges that are “beyond their usable life.”

The money is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program, which is facilitating renovations and improvements at airport terminals across the country.

Photo: Mark Warner, Flickr

Three Virginia airports are getting a total of $29,400,000 from the program. Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County is getting $20 million and Norfolk International Airport in Norfolk is getting $4 million.

More information about the Airport Terminals Program can be found here.