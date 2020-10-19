4 people injured after vehicle crashes into a Chesterfield store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were injured after a vehicle ran into a store off of the Midlothian Turnpike on Monday afternoon.
The vehicle ran into the Optometrist Visionworks located at the Stonehenge Village Shopping Center. Eddi Berry, a spokesperson with Chesterfield Fire and EMS, said four people were taken to the hospital, but no one had significant injures.
A member of the 8News team spoke with a witness who was there during the accident. He said he was inside the store getting new glasses when the car crashed into the building. The witness said a young person was trapped under the car and their mother was pinned by it. However, the witness said he was able to help free them.
This incident is still being investigated by the Chesterfield Police Department.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
