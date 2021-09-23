4 Prince George County schools closing early due to countywide water issues

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Prince George High School, N.B. Clements Junior High School, Beazley Elementary School and William A. Walton Elementary School will be released early today because the school is experiencing water issues. The school district said this is countywide.

Early dismissal at Prince George High School and N.B. Clements Junior High School happened at 9:30 a.m. Beazley Elementary School and Walton Elementary School will release students at 10:30 a.m. If there is not someone home to meet elementary students, the children will be returned to their school.

The Prince George School Board Office will also be closed following school dismissals.

All afterschool activities, including athletics, have been canceled for the day.

