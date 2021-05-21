4 minors in custody, state trooper hurt after armed carjacking chase ends in crash on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital and four minors were arrested following an armed carjacking chase on I-95 ending in a crash Thursday night.

According to authorities, at around 10:43 p.m. a trooper saw a black Cadillac sedan that was reportedly involved in an armed car jacking traveling north on I-95 in Richmond.

Troopers attempted to stop the sedan near Brook Road using activated emergency equipment, but instead of stopping the Cadillac sped up and started speeding over 100 mph.

A trooper was able to catch up the Cadillac and the sedan spun to the left lanes of I-95. A trooper vehicle in the left lane was struck.

“As the Cadillac was coming to rest, another trooper attempted to avoid the spinning vehicle but clipped it, then struck the first trooper,” VSP explained. No other vehicles, including VSP vehicles, were involved in the crash.

The state trooper was a treated at the hospital for injuries but has been released.

VSP said the Cadillac had four juveniles. The Chesterfield Police Department transported the teens from the scene since they are investigating the carjacking.

Stay with 8News for updates.