Dog ‘Tippy’ found shot to death in Richmond alleyway

The 4-year-old pitbull mix was shot and killed Dec. 3 in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is asking the public for information after a dog was found shot to death.

Tippy was found shot to death around 4 p.m. Tuesday in an alleyway beside 2416 Yorktown Avenue.

The dog was a brown brindle pit mix. He was four years old and neutered.

According to RACC, multiple people were in the area when the shooting took place. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

If you know anything related to this crime, contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers online or call 804-780-1000.