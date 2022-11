POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 40-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his car on Anderson Highway in Powhatan.

According to Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Lurann Q. Barley was driving a 1999 GMC Jimmy heading west on Anderson Highway near Delmar Ridge Road when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Barley died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.