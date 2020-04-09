41-year-old Prince George man dies after ATV crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 41-year-old man lost his life after his ATV veered off the road and struck a tree, authorities said.

Prince Goerge County Police were called to the 10000 block of Lawyers Road for an ATV crash with injuries Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the driver — later identified as James Steward Blanding — suffering from severe injuries. Blanding was airlifted to VCU Medical, where he later died.

“A preliminary investigation by Prince George County Police revealed that the ATV was traveling on the roadway when it veered off the right side, striking a tree,” authorities said.

The crash is still under investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.