43-year-old man killed in Prince George crash, alcohol, speed suspected

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 43-year-old man was killed in a crash Sunday night in Prince George County.

Authorities identified the victim as Christopher Winn of Chesterfield County. Winn was the passenger of a Chevy Camaro. The car’s driver, 60-year-old Johnny Gaskill, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Prince George County Police Department responded to the crash on the 7100 block of Prince George Drive at 11:33 p.m. Police said the sedan was traveling southbound on Prince George Drive when it skidded off the right side of the roadway striking multiple stumps. The vehicle came to a stop against a tree.

Investigators said Winn and Gaskill were not wearing seatbelts.

Police believe speed and alcohol usage may have contributed to the crash.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.