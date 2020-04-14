45 dead in coronavirus outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

This Friday, March 27, 2020 photo shows the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Richmond, Va. The Center is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, putting the death count at the long-term care facility at 45. The death toll at the center has now surpassed the total from Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home tied to at least 43 deaths.

The western Henrico nursing home has experienced one of the worst clusters of the coronavirus in the country, now with at least 45 deaths linked to COVID-19 and more than 100 individuals who have tested positive for the virus at the center. Thirty-five health care workers at the facility have tested positive for the virus, according to Canterbury.

Of the 97 coronavirus outbreaks in Virginia, 53 are in long-term care facilities like Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, state health officials said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ralph Northam.

In an email to 8News, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the federal agency is aware of the deadly outbreak at Canterbury but that it will not comment further until “an investigation is conducted and the findings are finalized.”

“CMS partners with states to conduct inspections in nursing homes for compliance with Federal requirements. We are aware of the situation at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Care center in Virginia, and are in close communications with the state survey agency,” the email read. “CMS does do not comment until an investigation is conducted and the findings are finalized. All inspections are required to be unannounced per federal law.”

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is located at 1776 Cambridge Dr., Richmond, VA 23238. The facility is a member of Marquis Health Services, headquartered in Brick Township, NJ.

