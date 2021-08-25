46-year-old Richmond man electrocuted to death in Prince William County

DUMFRIES, Va. (WRIC) — A 46-year-old Richmond man was electrocuted to death in a work-related incident in Dumfries, according to the Prince William Police Department.

Police said fire and rescue crews responded to the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive in Dumfries at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, to investigate an electrical fire.

Once on scene, first responders found two workers, a 46-year-old and a 22-year-old woman, who were exposed to an active electrical wire while in a lift basket.

Their investigation found the two victims were working in the area when they were elevated in the basket and came into contact with an active electrical wire. Police said the power was shut down and the victims were removed from the lift using an aerial ladder.

The male victim, identified as Edwin Romero-Hernandez, 46, of Richmond, was flown to an area hospital where he later died.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.