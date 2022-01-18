495 new homes get planning commission approval in Chesterfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This map shows the location of the two developments in Chesterfield County.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Planning Commission approved 495 new homes at their meeting on Tuesday night.

The housing is split between two proposed projects – 473 apartment units in a development off of Robious Road and 22 single-family homes on a plot in southern Chesterfield.

The 22 single-family homes are similar to surrounding residential developments, and developers will make over $200,000 in road improvements as a condition of approval.

Exhibits attached to the permit application show an apartment complex with amenities including a pool, fitness center and dog park.

This map shows the proposed layout of 473 units of apartment housing in Chesterfield. (Map courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The conditional use permit also includes a requirement that the developers pay over $2.2 million in road improvement proffers, in addition to the construction of sidewalks along Dunbrook Road.

The commission also imposed a requirement that no RV’s or boat trailers be allowed on the property.

The Board of Supervisors will take a final vote on the proposals at their meeting on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events