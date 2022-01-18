495 new homes get planning commission approval in Chesterfield

This map shows the location of the two developments in Chesterfield County.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Planning Commission approved 495 new homes at their meeting on Tuesday night.

The housing is split between two proposed projects – 473 apartment units in a development off of Robious Road and 22 single-family homes on a plot in southern Chesterfield.

The 22 single-family homes are similar to surrounding residential developments, and developers will make over $200,000 in road improvements as a condition of approval.

Exhibits attached to the permit application show an apartment complex with amenities including a pool, fitness center and dog park.

This map shows the proposed layout of 473 units of apartment housing in Chesterfield. (Map courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The conditional use permit also includes a requirement that the developers pay over $2.2 million in road improvement proffers, in addition to the construction of sidewalks along Dunbrook Road.

The commission also imposed a requirement that no RV’s or boat trailers be allowed on the property.

The Board of Supervisors will take a final vote on the proposals at their meeting on Jan. 26.