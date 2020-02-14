5 displaced after unattended cooking leads to kitchen fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A kitchen fire in Henrico has forced a family of five out of their home Thursday night.

According to county first responders, it happened in the 300 block of Waxwing Drive, near Henrico High School just before 4:50 p.m. Arriving crews found fire and smoke in the kitchen area with fire extending into the attic. All occupants made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is the result of unattended cooking, fire officials said.

Photo courtesy of Alex Kamaratos

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Emergency responders used this incident as a reminder to residents to:

Always stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.

Add food gently to the pot or pan so the oil does not splatter.

Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again.

Never throw water on an oil fire.

Henrico Fire says Thursday’s incident was the latest in a string of unattended cooking fires that resulted in ‘significant damage.’

